Police investigating 4 teens for allegedly throwing things at people, placing traffic cones across road in Punggol

Four 13-year-old teenagers are being investigated for their suspected involvement in two cases of rash acts in Punggol.

In the first case, the police were alerted about an incident at the park connectors near Waterway Point on Dec 19, 2025, at about 12.15am.

A plastic bag filled with a clear liquid and an empty plastic bottle were thrown by the group of teens towards members of the public, said the police in a Feb 23 news release.

In a separate incident on Dec 22 at about 12.20am, the police came across several traffic cones placed across three lanes at Punggol Drive in a manner that obstructed vehicular traffic.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Division established the identities of four teens believed to be involved in the incidents.

They are currently assisting with police investigations.

The offence of rash act carries an imprisonment term of up to six months and a fine.

The police said they take a serious view of acts that endanger life or personal safety.

