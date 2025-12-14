Police appealing for next of kin of deceased 70-year-old woman who lived at City Plaza

The police are appealing for the next of kin of Ms Han Siew Kiat, 70, to come forward.

The former resident of Block 810 Geylang Road, the address of City Plaza, died on Nov 29.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

