Police appealing for info on woman, 35, last seen in Siglap on Dec 18

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 35-year-old woman last seen along Bowmont Gardens in Siglap on Dec 18 at about 10.45am.

Ms Huang Wei Ting was last spotted wearing a grey checkered shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800–255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

