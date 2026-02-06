Police appealing for info on man, 61, last seen at Woodlands condo on Feb 4
Published|
Updated
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 61-year-old Mr V Thiagarajan.
He was last seen in the vicinity of 20 Woodlands Crescent, which is the address for Northoaks Condominium, on Feb 4 at around 10am.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Have something to say? Join in!
See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.
Explore more on these topics
Loading More Stories