Police appealing for info on man, 61, last seen at Woodlands condo on Feb 4

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 61-year-old Mr V Thiagarajan.

He was last seen in the vicinity of 20 Woodlands Crescent, which is the address for Northoaks Condominium, on Feb 4 at around 10am.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

