Police appealing for info on girl, 16, last seen around Upper Thomson Road on April 14
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ms Siti Nur Fatin Binte Abdullah, who was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road on April 14 at about 8am.
She was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack, said the police in a news release on April 22.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
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