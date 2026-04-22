Contribute

Police appealing for info on girl, 16, last seen around Upper Thomson Road on April 14

Published
Google Preferred Source badge
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ms Siti Nur Fatin Binte Abdullah, who was last seen in the vicinity of Upper Thomson Road on April 14 at about 8am.

She was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a black backpack, said the police in a news release on April 22.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Scroll to continue reading
Follow Stomp on
WhatsAppand
Telegram
Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...