Police appealing for info on 76-year-old woman last seen in Senja Close on Feb 5

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 76-year-old Mdm Ng Mue Ting.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Block 640A Senja Close on Feb 5 at about 3pm.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

