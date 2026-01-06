Police appealing for info on 42-year-old man last seen in Ubi

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 42-year-old Mr Leong Guang Ming.

He was last seen at the vicinity of Ubi Avenue 1 on Jan 5 at about 9.45am.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

