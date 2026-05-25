The original poster of the video said he spotted this dangerous act on May 23 at 1.23am.

PMD rider races down road like ‘Superman’ in wee hours

A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was caught on camera speeding down a road with both legs stretched out horizontally — like “Superman” — just days before new active mobility regulations take effect.

The video, originally posted on Instagram account @rainforeyuxen, has gone viral after being reposted by popular Instagram page SGFollowsAll.

The on-screen text reads: “pov: u saw superman otw home in sg”.

In the clip, a man carrying a backpack can be seen lying flat on the PMD. His hands are gripping its handlebars, while his legs are extended out behind him as the device speeds along the road.

He continues this for a few seconds before he returns to a normal seated position.

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It’s unclear how fast he was going.

YX, who is behind the account @rainforeyuxen, said that he spotted the PMD rider while commuting from Haw Par Villa to Stadium on May 23 at around 1.23am.

“I felt surprised as I thought PMDs as such were outlawed a few years ago,” YX told Stomp, adding that he had not expected to see people riding in such a dangerous manner.

YX clarified that he did not report the rider to the authorities, but believes that there could be “severe consequences” for the rider now that the video has gone viral.

“I think the rider is posing a danger not only to himself but (also to) other drivers on the road, and I expect harsh penalties,” he added.

According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) Active Mobility Act, it is illegal to ride motorised PMDs, such as e-scooters, on pedestrian-only paths and roads.

In addition, enhanced regulations surrounding PMDs and personal mobility aids (PMAs) will kick in from June 1.

Under the new regulations, PMA users must obtain a certificate of medical need, with exemptions for those aged 70 and above. LTA will also step up enforcement on non-compliant PMDs to address fire safety risks.

‘Blue tent waiting’

The video has amassed at least 143,000 views, 2,890 likes and 2,700 shares on SGFollowsAll.

Many netizens were quick to slam the rider for his dangerous stunt, with many commenting wryly that a “blue tent” was “waiting” for him — a reference to the police tents used to cover the bodies of deceased persons.

Some also noted that the PMD rider could have easily met with an accident.

“Not if but when,” wrote one user.

“One day just one day...when it happens...too late,” wrote another.

Others called on the authorities to investigate the matter and take action.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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