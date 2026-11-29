Apart from works to widen Tanah Merah Coast Road (pictured), a new flyover and bridges for vehicles will also be built in that area.

Plans under way to widen Tanah Merah Coast Road near Changi Coast Walk

Esther Loi

The Straits Times

Nov 29, 2026

Plans are under way to widen Tanah Merah Coast Road near Changi Coast Walk as part of efforts to improve the road network around the future Changi Airport Terminal 5.

Widening works will take place along the stretch near the National Service Resort and Country Club (NSRCC) and Changi East Drive.

Changi East Drive is located on the perimeter of the new Changi East development near Changi Airport’s third runway, which will start operating for passenger flights sometime from the end of March 2027.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) called a tender on Nov 16 for the works on government procurement portal GeBiz.

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Apart from works to widen Tanah Merah Coast Road, a new flyover and bridges for vehicles will also be built in that area, said LTA on Nov 25, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The works are part of the third and final stage of planned road improvements for the wider Changi Southern Corridor project, it added.

The corridor project was first announced in 2023, and is expected to be completed by 2034.

When T5 opens in the mid-2030s, it will be Changi Airport’s fifth and biggest terminal, and able to handle 50 million passengers a year – more than T1 and T3 put together.

It will sit within the 1,080ha Changi East project that will be home to hotels, offices and other mixed-use developments.

In May, LTA said the final phase of works will feature the construction and realignment of cycling paths and park connectors along Tanah Merah Coast Road, with the addition of 3.5km of new cycling paths.

Earlier stages of the project included the reconfiguration of Changi Flyover, as well as road improvement works on the ECP and Xilin Avenue.

There have been a spate of road accidents involving cyclists recently.

On Nov 12, national triathlete Russell Lee died after an accident involving a tipper truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road.

Every year between 2020 and 2025, cyclists were involved in about nine out of 20 accidents resulting in injuries or deaths in Tanah Merah Coast Road.

The road has a dedicated 10km on-road cycling lane stretching from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Changi Ferry Terminal, but cyclists have raised safety concerns about the large number of heavy vehicles in the area.

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