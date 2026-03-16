Person throws soil at construction workers over 'noisy work', netizens call act 'disrespectful and dangerous'

A video of a person hurling soil from the corridor of an HDB block at construction workers below has sparked outrage among netizens, with some describing the act as "rude" and "unacceptable".

The clip, shared by an anonymous contributor on Instagram account @sgfollowsall on March 15, shows a hand scooping soil from a potted plant before throwing it from height at two construction workers below. One of the workers reacts and looks upwards.

The video, which has garnered more than 2,800 reactions and 300 comments, was captioned: "Some boy throw dirt at construction over 'very noise work'."

It is unclear where or when the video was recorded.

Netizens criticise behaviour

Many netizens were unimpressed by the perpetrator's actions.

"This person (has a) very bad heart. Don't do that to people. In this world, everyone is (earning) a living," one netizen said.

Another Instagram user said this was not the way to deal with construction noise.

"I'm really let down by your behaviour. I know the site's been loud, but you could've handled it better by speaking to the project manager or someone who could address your concerns," said the netizen.

Others called for the authorities to take action, pointing out that the act could be considered high-rise littering.

"It's counted as 'killer litter' and it's a chargeable offence," one commenter said.

Another warned the situation could escalate. "Now throw sand, next time throw stone and then bottles and who knows what next?"

"High-rise littering can result in your HDB flat being confiscated! Good luck! You are so mean to do such a thing! What did they do wrong?" another remarked.

Concerns over treatment of migrant workers

Several netizens also highlighted what they saw as a lack of respect for migrant workers.

"This is completely outrageous. Throwing dirt at migrant workers who are just out there trying to make a living is unacceptable. This isn't just a public nuisance; it's incredibly disrespectful and dangerous!" said one.

"Hospitals, USS, Zoo, every building in this country is built by foreign workers. In fact, the place you call home is by (built) by them and this is how you treat them," another said.

Several migrant workers also chimed in with pleas for compassion.

"Migrant workers like me come thousands of kilometers away from home to support our families. We work under the hot sun and heavy rain. Seeing someone throw sand at a worker who was just doing his job with proper permission breaks my heart," one said.

Another added: "Bro please don't do that like this. We are foreigners. We came here not for us (but) for our family's happiness. Please try to understand — that pain you don't know... Please I hope you understand. Stay safe and happy."

Some netizens responded with messages of support.

"I'm sorry you guys have to go through this kind of nonsense — you guys deserve better. I have worked with foreign workers before. You guys are some of the nicest workers to work with. God be with you and your families," said one.

"I support you, bro! Even if you are foreigners who came to work in Singapore, I can see (from) the way you respond that you are more educated than the person in the video," another said.

Stomp has reached out to the police and Sgfollowsall for more information.

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