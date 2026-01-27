A peregrine falcon was seen flying with a headless pigeon body in Punggol. PHOTOS: GORDON KOH/FACEBOOK

Peregrine falcon decapitates pigeon for food in Punggol, crows feed on head

A peregrine falcon was seen with a decapitated pigeon in its claws in Punggol, leaving the severed head to nearby crows.

Photos of the sight were shared by wildlife photographer Gordon Koh on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group on Jan 25.

One image captured a falcon holding the lifeless pigeon in mid-air. Another showed a gaping wound in the pigeon's torso, while the final photo showed its head in a crow's beak.

The peregrine falcon is known for its high-speed dives during flights and can reach speeds beyond 300kmh.

Waited few hours to capture shots

Mr Koh, who is in his 50s and shoots wildlife as a hobby, shared with Stomp that the photos were taken on Jan 10 at Punggol Settlement.

Armed with a long camera lens, he positioned himself in an HDB flat with a high vantage point to get a better view of the bird.

It was a few hours' wait before he captured the money shot. Though he has been photographing peregrine falcons for years, this was Mr Koh's first time witnessing one severing its prey's head before eating.

In his experience, peregrine falcons would usually "bring the whole pigeon to a high vantage point to pull out the feathers and then slowly eat the flesh and intestines".

Peregrine falcons are native to Singapore and are identified by their solid black heads.

They are among Singapore's rarest breeding birds, and in April 2025, the country recorded its first successful hatching.

