Pedestrian, 66, dies after Bencoolen accident, daughter says: 'Even by standing to wait to cross can also get hit'

A female pedestrian, 66, was killed in an accident with a car at Bencoolen Street on March 17.

The 55-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

The woman's daughter told Stomp: "Let people be aware that even by standing to wait to cross can also get hit."

A photo of the accident's aftermath shows a car among some plants in front of Sunshine Plaza. Several police officers can also be seen.

In response to a Stomp query, a police spokesperson said they were alerted to the accident along Bencoolen Street towards Bras Basah Road at about 5.15pm.

The pedestrian was unconscious when taken to the hospital, where she subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics accident

police

scdf

bencoolen

Bugis

Rochor