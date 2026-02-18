Pedestrian, 63, dies in hospital after Havelock Road accident involving bus

A 63-year-old pedestrian died after an accident involving an SBS Transit bus in Havelock Road on the evening of Feb 16. PHOTO: SGRVADMIN/FACEBOOK

The Straits Times

Feb 17, 2026

A 63-year-old pedestrian died after he was involved in an accident with an SBS Transit bus in Havelock Road on the evening of Feb 16.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 382 Havelock Road, which is the address of hotel Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview, at about 7pm on Feb 16.

The pedestrian was taken unconscious to Singapore General Hospital where he later died, said the police.

The bus driver, a 35-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

In a video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante's page, SCDF paramedics can be seen attending to a man lying on the road near the rear of SBS Transit Bus Service 123.

The paramedics can be seen taking turns to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man, while bystanders are looking on.

In response to ST queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said: "We are deeply saddened by (the pedestrian's) passing and are still trying to reach out to his next of kin to render assistance and support during this difficult time." She added that SBS Transit are assisting the police in its investigations.

