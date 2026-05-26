The Redditor said they had unexpectedly snapped a photo of the proposal.

Passer-by accidentally captures proposal at The Pinnacle@Duxton, seeks couple through viral Reddit post

A netizen who unexpectedly snapped photos of a couple’s proposal is now looking for the pair to send them high-resolution images of the moment.

Redditor CheksaSF posted photos of a couple holding hands while standing at the iconic skybridge of The Pinnacle@Duxton, a 50-storey public housing development located along Cantonment Road.

In the next photo, the man had dropped to one knee, with their hands still interlocked.

The Reddit user said in the post’s caption that they had spotted the couple on the afternoon of May 25 while at Guoco Tower, deciding to snap a photo of the “nice scene” which appeared to show “two people hugging against the skyline”.

“Then I noticed the guy getting down on one knee,” the user recalled. “I kept shooting, and later when I zoomed into the photo, I realised I had accidentally captured what looks like a proposal.”

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They explained that the photos “turned out pretty nice” and they wanted to send the couple high-resolution files, hoping that the pair or their friends would come across the post.

The Reddit post garnered over 1,600 upvotes, as netizens gushed over the heartwarming moment.

“Wow that’s an amazing shot, I would totally have it printed, framed, and hung at home if I were them,” one netizen said, while others described it as a “great coincidental shot” and a “breathtaking scene”.

Stomp has reached out to CheksaSF for more information.

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