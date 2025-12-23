Facebook user Loo Sam "swallowed his pride" and refused to accept the $10. PHOTOS: LOO SAM/FACEBOOK

Passengers allegedly vomit curry and alcohol in taxi, call cabby a 'beggar' and offer him $10

For taxi and private-hire drivers, picking up passengers in the dead of the night always carries an element of risk – or at least some mystery.

In a Facebook post that Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to, a cabby outlined the altercation he had with two passengers over their puked up remains in his back seat.

Loo Sam said the incident happened on Dec 21 at 4.02am, when he dropped two allegedly drunk male passengers off at The Gazania, a condominium on How Sun Drive.

He wrote: "These passengers were intoxicated and vomited in the rear seat of the taxi."

Sam added that the pair refused to compensate for the cleaning of the mess. Instead, they only offered him $10 and apparently called him a "beggar".

Sam said he "swallowed his pride" but refused the money.

A quick Google search by Stomp revealed that vomit cleaning services can easily cost more than $100.

Sam added: "The security personnel on the night duty witnessed the mess when I sought help asking for water in cleaning the mess."

"The discharge from their stomach was enormously awful, with undigested curry and alcohol spewing all over the right hand side rear seat," Sam further alleged.

Sam also said the two men were bullying a taxi driver, "referring to myself working through the night making meagre money for the children studies expenses and food for the family".

He lamented: "Their inconsiderate actions has resulted in my loss of income for the family as I can't continue fetching the next customers."

Sam concluded his post by encouraging readers not to abuse taxi drivers, noting that there are many "humble" drivers with good academic qualifications who simply prefer to keep a low profile.

"Driving taxi is a decent job too."

Stomp has contacted Loo Sam for further info.

