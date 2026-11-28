A passenger took to Facebook to complain about a private-hire driver who sat with his seat reclined at an awkward obtuse angle.

Passenger complains about PHV driver’s reclined seat, but netizens ask: ‘You can tell him what... why post?’

A passenger’s complaint about having little legroom after their ride-hailing driver reclined his seat has sparked debate among netizens, with some questioning why they did not raise the issue with the driver directly.

The post, shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group by an anonymous user, shows two images taken from the rear passenger seats.

The photos show the driver’s seat reclined at an awkward obtuse angle, leaving the passenger seated directly behind him with barely any legroom. The driver himself, however, sits at an upright angle, with plenty of space between his back and the seat.

PHOTOS: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

In the caption, the user accused the private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver of being “bo chap” (uncaring in Hokkien), questioning the need to have the seat “angled so far back” when he was “not even leaning back”.

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It is unclear which platform the ride was booked from and whether the passengers had asked the driver to adjust his seat.

Netizens question why passenger did not notify driver

The post, shared on Nov 27, has garnered over 100 reactions and 170 comments, with netizens sharing divided opinions.

Some netizens felt that the passengers should have communicated their discomfort to the driver.

“Mouth. An ancient tool long lost and forgotten,” said a Facebook user.

“I’m sure if you tell him nicely, he would have brought it back up,” another said.

Others were critical that the passenger took to social media instead of telling the driver how he felt.

“You can tell him what.. why must post? Attention seeker,” another said.

“Ask if driver can adjust his seat la. Post here you get more leg room?” another asked.

Several thought he was expecting too much for a simple ride.

“You pay for the seat from point A to point B, that’s all. You want a good, comfortable ride with plenty of space, get your own car,” another said.

Others felt he should have cancelled the ride before starting the journey if he was not happy with it.

“Just cancel, ask the driver to pull over, get down and submit the photo to CS as evidence of dangerous driving. Explain that you didn’t want to confront the driver or cause a commotion,” said a Facebook user.

“Wahlao eh... Your car or driver’s car?? This is how he always sits and drives... You don’t like, then don’t sit. Cancel the ride and call another!!! Idiot dumbass!” another said.

There were netizens who felt it was the driver’s responsibility to make his customers feel comfortable.

“You’re driving to earn a living, so why not just be nice and make sure your passengers are comfortable? A little kindness and consideration go a long way,” said one.

“It’s just basic respect for a passenger, especially when driving is his profession. If he doesn’t understand basic respect, he shouldn’t be surprised when he loses passengers,” another said.

Several took issue with the way the driver dressed.

“Can wear bermudas meh?” asked a Facebook user.

“At least put on smart casual if you want to provide service,” another said.

Some netizens were more compassionate, with one suggesting the driver may have a medical condition.

“Lower back problem,” said the Facebook user. “Yes, leaning back can help remove back discomfort. long hours drivers will know,” another added.

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