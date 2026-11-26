Parents surprise daughter with iPhone 18 Pro after PSLE: ‘A little reward for a big milestone’

A couple surprised their daughter with an iPhone 18 Pro to celebrate her hard work and the completion of her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

The surprise was captured in a TikTok video posted on Nov 25, with the on-screen caption reading: “She worked hard for it, and Mommy and Daddy delivered!”

‘A little reward for a big milestone’

The video shows the girl seated at a Sanook Kitchen outlet next to a man, likely her father. As she looks away, the man takes out the boxed phone and places it on the table beside her.

The girl did not immediately notice the phone until later, when she reaches for her drink and catches sight of it.

She looks up with a surprised smile but does not immediately reach for the gift, seemingly taken aback by the unexpected gesture.

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In the caption, the TikToker wrote that their daughter had not been expecting a new phone, as they had bought her one early last year.

“But seeing how she worked hard, pushed through and eventually outdid herself in her PSLE, Mommy and Daddy decided she deserved a little surprise,” they said, describing it as a “little reward for a big milestone”.

In another video uploaded on Nov 26 , the couple shared a extended clip of their daughter receiving the gift.

After putting down her drink, she picks the box up and asks if it is real, to which the TikToker invites her to have a closer look.

Their daughter then unboxes the phone, revealing a silver iPhone 18 Pro , and reacts with her mouth wide open in surprise.

Their daughter unboxes the phone, revealing a silver iPhone 18 Pro. PHOTO: TIKTOK

According to Apple Singapore’s website, prices for the iPhone 18 Pro start at $1,899.

The on-screen caption says the girl’s father had already told her that it was not a toy, but she remained in disbelief and even asked to compare it with her sister’s iPhone.

“I thought it was a Samsung in an iPhone box,” she says, before her father proceeds to switch on the phone.

Her father then tells her that the phone is a reward for the hard work she had put in for her PSLE. She initially thinks it is an early birthday present, as she is turning 12 in three days.

In the caption, the TikTok user described their daughter as a “simple child” who never questioned her parents when they explained that it was not possible to get her an iPhone.

“Little did she know that, despite all those conversations, we eventually decided to get one for her,” they wrote, adding that this made her reaction even more priceless.

The parents also said that their daughter was simply grateful for what she already had.

“This time, we just wanted to surprise her and let her know how proud we are of her,” they said.

Stomp has reached out to the TikToker for more information.

‘The parents won more than the girl with that smile’: Netizens

The initial video garnered more than 140,000 views and 120 comments, with netizens charmed by the daughter’s reaction.

Several users commented on the girl’s broad smile when she noticed the phone.

“The parents won more than the girl with that smile,” one wrote, while another described her smile as the “best gift” for them.

Others said they were happy for and proud of the girl, with one commenting that she deserved the present.

One commenter noted that while people often say children are lucky to have such gifts nowadays, they also face the pressure of examinations. “Enjoy your much-needed rest and gift for PSLE.”

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