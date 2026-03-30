A man reported getting bitten by bugs when he sat on an outdoor canopy beside Ang Mo Kio Hub on March 29. PHOTOS: GWENNETH TEO, IEZEKIEL YEO/FACEBOOK

‘Over 20 times in 2 minutes’: Man’s buttocks bitten after sitting on bench outside AMK Hub

A man said he suffered more than 20 insect bites to his buttocks after sitting under a wooden canopy outside AMK Hub on March 29.

In a post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on March 30, Mr Iezekiel Yeo reported what he described as a “severe bed bug manifestation” at a seating area beside the McDonald’s outlet outside the mall.

He shared a video showing tiny insects crawling in the narrow gaps between the wooden slats.

He then urged others not to sit in the area.

When asked by other users whether the insects were cockroaches or bed bugs, Mr Yeo said he believed they were bed bugs, adding that he had been bitten “over 20 times in two minutes”.

Speaking to Stomp, the 37-year-old Ang Mo Kio resident and regular with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said he had sat on the bench at around 11pm on March 29.

Although he frequents AMK Hub, it was his first time sitting in that area. He also said he did not seek medical attention for his bites.

In response to Stomp’s queries, an Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) spokesperson said checks conducted by pest control operators on the morning of March 30 confirmed the insects were cockroaches.

Treatment was “currently in progress”, and the area would continue to be monitored.

“We also encourage members of the public and users of the seating area to dispose food and rubbish into covered bins to help prevent pest proliferation,” the spokesperson added.

People spotted eating food at canopy

When Stomp visited the area at lunchtime on March 30, several people were seen eating under the multi-tiered canopy, many holding an ice cream cone from the nearby McDonald’s.

Debris such as paper scraps and cigarette butts was wedged between the slats, though no bugs were observed across the three tiers of benches.

A rubbish bin with its lid opened was placed nearby, and it contained empty cups, cans and food wrappers. Multiple flies were also spotted in the area.

Man rejects AMKTC’s claim of cockroaches

Mr Yeo disagreed with the town council’s assessment that the bugs were cockroaches. The small, red and itchy bumps he experienced were consistent with previous incidents of bed bug bites, he added.

When contacted again, AMKTC maintained that the insects found at the site were cockroaches.

Bed bugs feed on human blood and typically cause small, itchy welts, while cockroaches rarely bite humans, according to a pest solution website. If they do, the bites tend to cause immediate swelling.

Bed bug bites, on the other hand, may take several hours or even a day to appear. Treatment is usually straightforward, typically involving topical steroids or oral antihistamines to relieve itching.

German cockroaches, one of the two common cockroach species in Singapore, are pale brown and typically measure 1.3 to 1.6cm. They are commonly found near food sources.

Adult bed bugs are flat, brown and the size of an apple seed. They are drawn to warmth, blood, and carbon dioxide.

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