Otter spotted enjoying a swim, spinning underwater in private swimming pool

An otter was spotted taking a swim in a private pool, sparking a range of amused and concerned reactions from netizens.

A video of the animal was shared on Facebook group @Singapore Wildlife Sightings by user Janet Liew, showing the otter diving effortlessly through the water.

The otter makes it from one end of the pool to the other in a matter of seconds, before climbing up the steps at the edge.

Laughter can be heard from spectators behind the camera.

The caption read: "A very special visitor to our place… Having fun in the pool… Enjoying life."

In the comments, Ms Liew replied that the otter was alone.

It is unclear where the pool is located.

Stomp has reached out to her for more information.

Mixed reactions from netizens

While many netizens were amused by the sight, others raised safety and hygiene concerns.

"Run the filtration. Wait six hours to use the pool," one netizen suggested, while others suggested that the family "check for lice and water borne parasites" before using the pool again.

Another user advised caution, warning that the otters could attack people.

Several were concerned about the animal, noting that the chlorine in the water might be harmful.

Others were thrilled by the sight, with some applauding the user's non-confrontational response to the wild visitor.

"Love the underwater spinning. Shows they are playful and know how to have fun!" one netizen wrote, while another said it's "preparing for Olympics".

"Thank you for sharing the pool with the otters!" another said.

Not all encounters end happily. In March, a man discovered that his koi had been mauled in the pond at his Bright Hill home, which he suspected was the work of otters.

According to an NParks advisory, otters may enter residential areas in search of food. Members of the public can install barriers at least 1.5 metres tall around ponds to prevent otters from entering their homes.

