Observers question NMP scheme as Haresh Singaraju's past PAP ties surface

Observers are again questioning the Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme, in light of incoming NMP Dr Haresh Singaraju's past ties with the People's Action Party (PAP) surfacing.

The family physician at National University Polyclinics is one of the nine individuals who will be appointed as NMPs on Jan 12.

In response to queries on a now-deleted Sept 2023 Instagram post, which captured Dr Haresh in a PAP Tampines shirt, he told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that while he is a former PAP member, he is not currently affiliated with any party.

'I'm now not a member of any party'

On Jan 5, he clarified in an Instagram post that the 2023 photo was from a "party activity that (he) had previously volunteered at," which he had mistakenly described as a People's Association activity.

"I'm now not a member of any party," he wrote.

Dr Haresh added that the post was "archived as part of a clean up" of his Instagram account to "protect the identities" of the individuals in the pictures.

'NMP feels like a scam'

The photo was posted on Reddit, while screenshots of his LinkedIn profile showing his tenure as a grassroots leader since 2023 were also widely circulated.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 to provide a platform for non-partisan and alternative perspectives to be raised in parliament. NMPs are independent and not affiliated to any political party.

Responding on Facebook, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) noted that the NMP scheme was "supposed to bring more independent voices to parliament," adding that its credibility is being "diminished" with a former NMP now serving as a PAP Member of Parliament (MP), and a former PAP member about to be NMP.

"NMP feels like a scam," a commenter wrote.

Many also questioned the scheme's effectiveness in The Straits Times' Facebook comments, which has racked up over 300 comments. One asked, "When was the NMP scheme ever independent?", while another noted that NMPs are "supposed to be neutral from all parties".

'NMPs are independent of party whips'

On the flip side, businessman and former NMP Calvin Cheng said on Facebook that people "should stop harping on the need for NMPs to be non-partisan or neutral".

He noted that no one is "truly non-partisan or neutral," as most have their own political biases. "Being independent is enough — NMPs are independent of party whips," Mr Cheng wrote, adding that they can vote "as they like."

More importantly, he stressed that NMPs are unelected, which he sees as their "biggest strength".

Mr Cheng, who served as an NMP in 2009, also faced questions in light of his membership in the Young PAP, from which he later resigned.

Two ex-NMPs resigned to join PAP, one currently serving as MP

Debate surrounding the neutrality of the NMP scheme has been ongoing, with controversy arising during last year's General Election when lawyer Raj Joshua Thomas and psychiatrist Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi resigned as NMPs to contest under the PAP banner.

They resigned as NMPs last February, marking the first time an NMP has stepped down before completing the stipulated two-and-a-half year term.

While Mr Thomas ultimately did not contest the election, Dr Syed Harun is now serving as an MP in Nee Soon GRC.

