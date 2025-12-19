The obituary-themed posts commended employees for their hard work. PHOTOS: TAKAGI RAMEN/TIKTOK, EXNLUBE.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Obituary-style staff recognition posts leads to backlash: 'Using death for engagement'

A marketing trend that disguises staff recognition posts in obituary-style templates has gone viral, with some netizens criticising the tactic as "disrespectful".

Takagi Ramen, a popular ramen eatery with 13 outlets islandwide, posted a photo commending an employee, Ng Zoa Qian, on Dec 15.

The post named Mr Ng as "employee of the month", offered well wishes and encouraged him to "keep aiming higher".

However, the visual presentation raised eyebrows.

Mr Ng's headshot was placed at the centre of the poster, framed by clouds, a dove and a staircase leading into the sky — elements commonly associated with that of a memorial.

Even the brand's co-founder, Yang Kai Heng, was not spared. Mr Yang was featured in a "heart-felt tribute post" to mark his 37th birthday, using the same template.

The posts drew significantly higher engagement than usual, garnering more than 127,000 and 71,900 views respectively. Takagi Ramen's other posts typically receive just over a thousand views.

Another company, EXN Lube, a lubricant manufacturer based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, also jumped on the trend with an "obituary-style" post of its own.

Its Nov 20 post spotlighted an intern, with the individual's photo similarly surrounded by clouds, doves and well wishes.

Netizens say post is 'disrespectful'

Some netizens were appalled by the approach, calling it "disrespectful" and saying it's "not funny at all".

"Jokes related to deaths are just damn distasteful," one commenter wrote.

Another TikToker, @cheyennekmy, weighed in with a video criticising the trend as "tasteless".

"You're using death and like tragedy for engagement," she said. "The pursuit of virality has been so desperate."

Others, however, saw humour in the post, while several commended the company and praised the intention behind the posts.

"Nice of the company to recognise their staff. Photo may not do justice however gesture [sic] is kind," one said.

"Y'all saying poor taste marketing when its actually working," one netizen remarked.

Stomp has reached out to Takagi Ramen and EXN Lube for comments.

