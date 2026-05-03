The fight allegedly took place on a Circle Line train bound for Dhoby Ghaut or Marina Bay. PHOTOS: SMRTRABAK/REDDIT

‘This is not WWE’: Two men exchange blows in Circle Line train fight

A short clip of two men allegedly engaging in a physical fight on board a Circle Line train has made its rounds online, shocking netizens.

In a five-second clip originally posted on popular subreddit r/SMRTRabak, two men in a train cabin appear to be in a tussle. One of the men is in blue shirt, while the other is in a pink shirt. The man in blue is seen standing on the seat while appearing to wrestle with the man in pink.

“C******”, a Hokkien expletive, can be heard loudly in the video, while the rest of the argument remains unclear.

A nearby commuter is seen attempting to break up the fight, shouting, “Enough, enough,” in Hokkien.

According to the original poster, Reddit user Recent-Stop9687, the incident supposedly happened on April 28 on the Circle Line train between Tai Seng and MacPherson at around 4.51pm. The train was bound for Dhoby Ghaut or Marina Bay.

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The Reddit user described the incident as “insane”.

“One of them was literally POUNDING the other guy’s head,” wrote Recent-Stop968.

The user claimed that both men had been seated when the argument began, adding that the men were communicating in Hokkien, which Recent-Stop9687 did not understand.

“Many people tried to stop the fight but it wasn’t very successful, (they) literally fought while standing on the seats,” alleged the Redditor.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Aion Logistics—the company printed on the blue shirt—said that the man in the video was a former employee who had left the company one year ago.

‘UFC: Uncle Fighting Championship’

Since the post was uploaded on Reddit on May 2, it has been reposted on various social media pages, such as SGFollowsAll’s Instagram page. There, the video has received 409,000 views, 3,870 likes and 227 comments.

A number of comments poked fun at the tussle, with a user commenting “Uncle...this is MRT, not WWE during your time.” Another user echoed similar sentiments, joking that this was ‘UFC’ — not the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but the “Uncle Fighting Championship” instead.

Due to its brevity, many social media users speculated the reason for the fight.

Redditor Vaperwear pointed out that there was “no head, no tail” to the argument, while a fellow Redditor wrote, “coffeeshop unkers fighting over the love and affection of the beer aunty.”

There were several speculations that the content was inspired by artificial intelligence (AI) slop, referring to low quality and high volume video content generated by AI. One Instagram user replied to the video with a meme captioned “Your AI slop bores me.”

Stomp has reached out to SMRT Singapore and the police for comment.

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