‘Normalise this’: Netizens praise Chinese void deck wedding in Bukit Panjang

The wedding was a lunch reception held on May 23.

A video of a Chinese wedding held at a void deck has gone viral, with many netizens praising the couple's financial decisions and noting how the wedding brought back a “kampung spirit”.

A 29-second clip posted on TikTok account @sheryllim80 showed scenes from a Chinese wedding held at the void deck of a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat. Red lanterns can be seen lining the ceiling, with red floral placements on each table.

Speaking to Stomp on May 25, Sheryl, who posted the video, said that she and her family were invited to attend the Bukit Panjang wedding by her father’s friend.

The 27-year-old confirmed that the wedding — held in the afternoon of May 23 — is the first Chinese void deck wedding she has ever attended.

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“I always heard about this style of wedding from my parents which was common to them during their era and they always say they miss those days,” Sheryl said.

Sheryl observed that guests dressed and acted more casually, which made her feel comfortable. She also praised the food and that guests could walk around freely to share the couple’s joy.

Another plus point? The wedding’s accessibility.

“I always remember that I have to find out where’s the ballroom at hotels, but at the void deck it’s known at a glance,” she added.

A day before Sheryl’s post, TikTok user @lady_xmax uploaded a clip of a similar Chinese wedding set-up at her void deck. “I love the kampung vibes,” the post wrote.

It is unclear if lady_xmax was referring to the wedding Sheryl attended.

‘This should be the way’

Sheryl’s video has already amassed 252,900 views, with 12,200 likes and 625 comments.

Comments were mostly positive, with many praising the newlywed’s frugality.

One TikTok user, who professed that she had a void deck wedding of her own, wrote, “We prefer spending the money on our new house renovation, appliances and furniture rather than to the restaurant.”

“It’s cheaper and this should be the way, heck care how others see you, most important is the money spent on the food, time happy with families and friend and those attended feel less stress when paying the red packet,” wrote another user.

A handful of curious commenters asked if any permits were required, and what the total cost of the wedding to amount to.

“Please do normalise this dear fellow Chinese Singaporeans!” implored one commenter.

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