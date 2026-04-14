‘No pleasing everybody’: Mountbatten MP introduces foam-only pickleball playing hours to combat noise complaints

Gho Sze Kee, MP for Mountbatten SMC, announced new rules enforcing the use of foam-only pickleballs in community courts. SPH PHOTO: 郑一鸣

Those playing pickleball in Mountbatten will be required to switch to foam balls, which are softer and quieter, in the early and late hours of the day, to reduce noise.

In a Facebook post shared on April 11, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mountbatten SMC Gho Sze Kee announced the new rule outlining timings when only foam balls can be used.

A sign displaying the new rules shows that only foam balls can be used on community courts between 7am and 10am and between 7pm and 9pm. There are no restrictions on ball types between 10am and 7pm.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to use noise-reducing paddles, and to avoid excessive shouting or cheering. Game sessions should also be limited to two hours per group.

Ms Gho added that a silent pickleball tournament will be held in the coming months to promote the use of foam balls.

According to The Straits Times, balls made from high-density foam were found to reduce noise levels to about 60 decibels — comparable to a normal conversation — while standard balls produced “pop” sounds measuring around 70 to 80 decibels.

The announcement follows a silent pickleball tryout event held on Jan 11, where Mountbatten residents were given free foam pickleballs to replace plastic ones traditionally used in games.

Give and take required

Ms Gho described the issue of pickleball games as a “hot potato” from her first day as Mountbatten MP, stating there was “simply no pleasing everybody”.

“Some residents want it banned outright, some players refuse any sort of restrictions on their game,” Ms Gho wrote, adding that it was not right to simply take the opinion of the majority.

Given Singapore’s dense nature, where residents live in close proximity to each other, the MP stressed that “a spirit of kindness and consideration” is the “only way” to create a harmonious community.

More can be done to combat noise: netizens

The announcement was welcomed by the majority of Facebook users, though some netizens said more could be done to move gameplay with standard balls to indoor courts instead of those surrounded by residential buildings.

One netizen suggested enforcing a rule allowing only foam balls in residential areas to reduce noise levels further.

“Those who are serious players and want to have the full experience of pickleball, they have the option of central indoor courts. Those who are casual players and want minimal effort in terms of locations, can always use foam balls to play within the HDB estates,” he wrote.

However, one user noted that foam balls and silent balls were too bouncy and “extremely hard to control”, which could lead to passers-by getting hit.

Another netizen, who appears to be a Mountbatten resident, added that more needs to be done to tackle the audible cheers and shouting from players.

Wrapping up her post, Ms Gho said further monitoring and adjustments to timings and restrictions will be carried out, and players who repeatedly show inconsiderate behaviour will be banned from booking community courts.

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