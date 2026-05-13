A sign saying that pets were not permitted at the outlet sparked backlash.

No-pets sign at Starbucks ECP outlet removed after backlash, cafe says pets still welcome

Starbucks Singapore has clarified that pets will continue to be allowed at its East Coast Park (ECP) outlet, after a sign saying they were not permitted — as part of a transition to halal-certified operations — sparked backlash from patrons and netizens.

Facebook user Ian Lin shared a photo of the display stand on May 11, expressing outrage at the announcement.

“From 25 May 2026, pets will no longer be permitted in our indoor and outdoor seating areas. This change is part of our transition toward halal-certified operations,” the sign read, adding that guide dogs would still be welcome.

“Don’t wanna swear on social media but this is absolutely ridiculous and dumb AF! The dogs are just minding their business in the outside area,” Ian wrote.

He added that he was even thinking of boycotting all Starbucks outlets moving forward.

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“Whoever said there are no dumb ideas, is absolutely wrong,” he concluded.

‘Out of left field’: Pet owner baffled

Speaking to Stomp, Ian said that he noticed the sign when he visited the outlet at about 11am on May 11. He has been a regular at the ECP outlet — located at Parkland Green — for the past few years, bringing his three adopted dogs there daily.

He explained that the outlet was popular among pet owners, emphasising that his main concern was pets being banned from outdoor areas.

Describing the move as a “confusing directive”, he said that dogs there were generally well-behaved, and that he had not witnessed cleanliness issues at the outlet.

Ian also suggested that customers dining outdoors could be served with disposable ware to reduce cross-contamination or hygiene concerns.

“The biggest issue, ultimately, is that this change seems to be coming out of left field from Starbucks,” he added.

“It has always preached inclusivity, but this action will only further limit spaces for pet owners in a city that already doesn’t have many animal-friendly spaces to begin with.”

‘You cannot please everybody’: Netizens split

The post garnered hundreds of reactions and comments, and even made rounds on Facebook groups like Singapore Incidents and Shiba Inu Club. It also surfaced on the SingaporeRaw subreddit.

In the comments section of the original post, some netizens supported Ian’s stance, saying that they would avoid the cafe chain.

“I don’t have a dog but will boycott with this stupid rule!” a netizen commented.

One netizen who said they were a Muslim added that they had “no issue with owners bringing their pets to whichever cafe they want”.

However, others were adamant that the move to ban pets was “understandable”.

“All halal establishments have the right to turn away pet dogs/cats,” the netizen said.

“Aiyah... u cannot please everybody. If not halal... people will complain that how can a multinational company in Singapore not cater to them,” another pointed out

Addressing the post’s virality, Ian told Stomp that he did not agree with others “putting a racial and religious spin on it”.

“The post was never about race or religion. The post is about a business decision that limits choices for pet owners,” he said.

Pet owners confused

When Stomp visited the Starbucks outlet at 8am on May 13, the sign in question was nowhere to be seen.

About six people were seated at the outdoor area, with three dogs in sight. Indoors, a steady stream of customers patronised the cafe.

Carl, a 32-year-old data analyst, told Stomp that he felt it was important to have outdoor spaces for pet owners and their furry friends.

The dog owner, who visits the ECP twice a week, said he would understand if pets were not allowed indoors.

“But outdoor places I think, why not allow it? Or maybe have segregated areas if they felt like they got complaints from people who don’t like pets,” he suggested.

Another dog owner, Sujata, said the cafe’s move to ban pets was a “bummer” as the park was “one of the most dog-friendly places in Singapore”.

Others also pointed out that the outlet would serve treats for dogs. “That was very pet-friendly and now they’re doing the opposite, it’s very weird,” Patrick, a 46-year-old software engineer, said.

However, he acknowledged that “every shop owner has the right to decide what they want to do”.

Jade, a 47-year-old dog owner who frequents the Starbucks outlet, expressed confusion about the situation.

“I don’t know what this has to do with halal-certified measures. Maybe if that’s the case, they could explain a bit more?” she asked, adding that she would reconsider patronising the outlet if her dog was no longer allowed.

Pets still allowed at Starbucks outlet

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Starbucks spokesperson said that they are reviewing certain aspects of store operations to best serve the community, and will share updates when they become available.

“In the meantime, there are no changes to our current store operations, and pets will continue to be welcome on our premises,” the representative added.

“We apologise for any confusion caused by our earlier communication and thank our customers for their understanding.”

On Starbucks’ website, its Parkland Green outlet continues to be listed as pet-friendly, among 28 other outlets.

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