Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has removed Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition (LO). PHOTOS: FILE PHOTOS

'No longer tenable for him to continue as the LO': PM Wong removes Pritam Singh from post

Ng Wei Kai

The Straits Times

Jan 15, 2026

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has removed Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition (LO), and asked the opposition party to nominate another MP to fill the position.

In a statement on Jan 15, PM Wong said: "Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Mr Singh's criminal convictions, taken together with Parliament's considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the LO."

His decision will take immediate effect.

PM Wong added that his decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament.

This means that Mr Singh will no longer be given the privileges of the position, which include the right of first reply during parliamentary debates, more time for his speeches and twice the allowance of an elected MP.

The move comes a day after the House on Jan 14 approved the motion raised by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, which said Mr Singh's conduct and court conviction in relation to then WP MP Raeesah Khan's lie in Parliament in 2021 meant that he had fallen short of the requirements and standards expected of an LO.

All PAP MPs and Nominated MPs agreed to the motion, while the 11 WP MPs present in the House dissented.

In inviting the WP to nominate another elected MP to serve as the next LO, PM Wong said the nominee should not have been implicated in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges that looked into Ms Khan's lying case.

He added that the person must also be able to meet the high standards expected of this office.

"I hope to receive their nomination soon, so that this important position in our parliamentary democracy will not remain vacant for too long," PM Wong said.

PM Wong noted that during the Jan 14 debate, Mr Singh had reiterated that he accepted the Court's judgment, but said he disagreed with the findings and maintained his innocence.

"Mr Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter. But questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process," PM Wong said.

A district court had convicted Mr Singh of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, confirming the committee's earlier findings, PM Wong noted.

His appeal to the High Court was also dismissed.

"This legal outcome is final and conclusive – it must be respected, and given full effect in determining his suitability to continue as the LO," PM Wong said.

In his speech during the debate, Mr Singh objected to parts of the motion which said he had behaved dishonourably and is unsuitable to be LO. He added that while he accepted the court's verdict fully and without reservation, he was disappointed with the judgment and did not agree with the findings.

Ms Indranee said while introducing the motion that as the position of LO is conferred by the prime minister, the decision on whether to retain Mr Singh in the post rests with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation