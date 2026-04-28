Ng Eng Hen reviews food at Maxwell Food Centre, praises MRT’s ‘new long-range capability’

Former minister Ng Eng Hen shared that he took the MRT to Maxwell Food Centre, where he had a meal. PHOTOS: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK

Former minister Ng Eng Hen recently took to social media to praise the MRT’s “new long-range capability”, which he said has made it easier for him to reach faraway food establishments, such as those at Maxwell Food Centre.

In a post shared across his social media channels on April 27, Dr Ng said he visited Maxwell Food Centre the day before and ate laksa noodles.

Attached to the post was a picture of Dr Ng posing with his senior concession card on a crowded train. He likely took the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and alighted at Maxwell MRT station, located a minute’s walk away from the famed hawker centre.

In another photo, Dr Ng poses with his food — a bowl of noodles, a dish that resembles fishball soup, and an iced drink.

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“Took MRT to Maxwell Food Centre and had the laksa mee on Sunday. With this new long-range capability, I can now target hawker food faraway!” Dr Ng wrote in his caption.

Dr Ng retired from politics after the 2025 General Elections, more than 20 years since his political debut.

Since stepping down, Dr Ng has often posted photos of himself trying dishes at various hawker centres and eateries, many of which are in Tiong Bahru, Bukit Merah, and Telok Blangah.

Netizens suggest other hawker centres to visit

Dr Ng’s latest “food review” drew over 3,700 likes and 245 comments, with many Facebook users wishing the ex-politician a happy retirement and suggesting hawker centres he should visit next.

“Waa, Dr Ng now become food connoisseur,” one netizen joked.

Some poked fun at the portion of his meal. “Appetite very good. Two big bowls, hope no wastage,” one Facebook user quipped, with another saying: “Looks like they give you extra fishballs. Only you.”

One user praised Dr Ng’s relatability: “It’s encouraging to see our former minister using public transport and dining at hawker centres. It feels relatable to everyday citizens, especially those in the working class who are managing their daily meals while facing the rising cost of living.”

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