New Zealand man allegedly stole perfume and cream with Australian woman at airport, both arrested in hotel room

A 63-year-old New Zealand man and a 52-year-old Australian woman will be charged on April 7 for their suspected involvement in two cases of shop theft at Changi Airport.

The police said they were alerted to a shop theft in a retail outlet at Terminal 2’s transit area on March 25 at about 1.50pm, after an employee noticed two cosmetic items missing from a display shelf at around 12.35pm.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images, officers from the Airport Police Division established the identities of the two individuals.

CCTV footage showed that at about 12.20pm, the man allegedly took a perfume valued at $239.60 and left the store with the woman without making payment.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

About two minutes later, the pair returned to the store. The man allegedly took a cream valued at $198 before they left the store again without making payment.

Officers from the Airport Police Division arrested both suspects in their hotel room and recovered the stolen items. The police also seized two additional bottles of perfume that were allegedly “fraudulently obtained”.

The duo will be charged with two counts of theft in dwelling with common intention, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine. They will also be charged with one count of fraudulent possession of property, which carries up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $3,000.

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