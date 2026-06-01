The video has amassed 80,100 views, 5,545 likes and only positive comments.

Netizens gush over TikToker opening gacha toys with her 7-Eleven 'bestie’

An uplifting video showing a 7-Eleven employee and customer opening a gacha blind box together has captured hearts online, with netizens gushing over the cute interaction.

TikToker @Sherryxy posted a clip of her exchange with the 7-Eleven employee, whom she calls her ‘bestie’, on May 31.

The on-screen text in the 56-second video stated that the content creator had opened the Mini Brands gacha — a type of blind box that contains tiny figurines of items belonging to household brands — with the male 7-Eleven employee in the video.

The pair take turns to fish out the blind packets and open it together on camera until every mystery item is revealed.

While it is not clear what the employee was saying, the pair appeared to be happily chatting and the original poster was laughing at various points in their exchange before the camera cuts to a frame of her collection.

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Though the TikToker did not share the location and date, she subsequently clarified in a comment that the unboxing took place at 1am.

“He only took 1 min to unbox this with me and it was during 1am when the store was empty!!!!” she wrote.

‘Wow so cute’

The video has amassed 80,100 views and 5,545 likes. It has also garnered 36 comments — all of which are positive.

Many commenters expressed their delight over the brief interaction.

“Nice, so sweet of you” and “so cute” were common refrains in the comments section.

“Can i be ur best friend too😞👉👈,” one TikTok user playfully asked.

Another TikTok user wrote, “Respect you ma’am. Racial harmony at its finest.”

Sherrxy also took the opportunity to tag 7-Eleven in the comments section, expressing hopes that she can open Pokémon card packs with the employee once the items are restocked.

“Pls make my wish come true!!” Sherryxy wrote.

Stomp has reached out to @Sherryxy for comment.

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