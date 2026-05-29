The video shows 4 individuals, likely from the same family. seated in an MRT train.

Netizens criticise TikToker for sharing video of family on MRT: ‘Children very cute’

A netizen who posted a video of a family of four in an MRT train, probably to shame them because the children’s footwear was on the floor in front of them, has instead been criticised for their supposed intention.

TikToker @qimocha shared the nine-second clip without any caption or context other than the hashtag #singaporemrt, which shows the family seated quietly. A man is looking at his handphone, while a woman and a boy appear to be looking at a device in her hand, and a girl appears to be observing what is in front of her.

The four individuals appear to be a family of four, with what appears to be a son and daughter.

Halfway through the clip, the camera pans to what appears to be the children’s footwear on the floor in front of them — a pair of sandals placed neatly together and a pair of velcro-strapped sneakers strewn in the space in front of the family.

The train was not crowded, and the footwear did not appear to be bothering anyone.

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Netizens question TikToker’s intentions

The video, which was posted on May 27, has garnered over 27,000 views, 145 reactions, and 55 comments.

Some netizens questioned the purpose of the video.

“What are you trying to prove?” asked a TikToker. “What’s the issue? I don’t see any,” another said.

While many agreed that the family was not bothering anyone, some picked up on the footwear in front of the family, though the comments were tongue-in-cheek

“You want the shoe/sandal?” said one. “Selling the pair of shoes and sandals. How much is it?” another asked.

Many felt the original poster was a “kaypoh” or busybody. Said one netizen bluntly: “Cameraman show your face lah.”

If the intention of sharing the video was to shame the family, some comments show the effort may have backfired.

“Why… school holiday, nice family. I can’t see anything (wrong) – children very cute,” said one netizen.

Others even praised the children for their good manners.

“The girl is so (well-mannered). She removed her sandals before she put her legs up on the seat,” observed a netizen.

“The parents have raised well-mannered kids. I have seen a lot of local kids sit like this with shoes on. The parents don’t even correct the kids. Thank you sir/madam for sharing about these well-mannered kids,” commented another with what sounded like a barbed reference to the original poster.

Stomp has reached out to qimocha for more comment.

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