Two women were seen standing in a bus bay near in Orchard.

Netizens baffled by 2 women posing in Orchard bus bay as vehicle approaches

Netizens were left baffled by two women seen posing for photos at a bus bay in Orchard, seemingly unaware that a bus was pulling up behind them.

Footage of the incident was shared by Reddit user Illiterate-populist in the SingaporeRaw subreddit on May 13.

The video shows a woman in a floral dress standing directly in the bus bay as a Service 5 bus approaches the stop. As the bus slows down to enter the bay, another woman wearing a similar dress steps off the kerb and into the bay.

The pair then poses for several seconds as a man in a striped shirt takes photos of them using his phone, while standing on the bus stop pavement.

Once the “shoot” is over, the two women step back onto the kerb.

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Based on the surroundings, the incident happened at the bus stop outside Royal Plaza On Scotts.

“Right under the sign some more”

The Reddit post garnered more than 380 upvotes and 130 comments.

Many netizens were baffled by the group’s behaviour, with one netizen even calling them “fools” for their lack of situational awareness.

“Why do they need to stand on the road to take the picture as opposed to the pavement?” another Redditor asked.

One user quipped: “Most people want to stand on the higher ground to look taller, why do they want to stand lower?”

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