The video shows he was performing and speaking to nobody in particular.

Netizens amused by young man singing and dancing in the MRT train: ‘Relax and enjoy his music’

A video of a commuter singing and dancing in an MRT train has lifted the spirits of netizens.

The 93-second clip, shared on Facebook group Singapore Incidents, shows the young man performing and speaking to nobody in particular, in the space between the two exits of the train cabin. While it isn’t clear as to whether he was aware that he was being filmed, he appears to favour the camera as he hams it up, appearing to be enjoying himself the whole time.

The video was shared on May 31 and has since garnered 37,000 views, 318 reactions and 130 comments.

Several netizens thought he was out of his mind, but many more seemed amused rather than annoyed by his antics.

“Great morning sideshow,” said a netizen. “Starting your morning on a positive note,” another said.

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Some remarked that it was better to see a happy person than a grumpy one on the train.

“Rather see a happy man dancing on the train than an idiotic aunty complaining or a crazy uncle on the train,” another said.

Several netizens urged those making negative comments to let him be and enjoy his little show.

“Maybe a little IQ problem! As long as he did not lay hands on anyone! Let him have his own space!” said one. ”Don’t disturb him, enjoy his happy mood. Just let him be and leave him alone,” another said.

One even commented that the man’s performance was great for relieving stress: “Give him a break. Relax and enjoy his music. It’s a good way to release stress – Singapore is getting harder and harder.”

One eagle-eyed netizen pointed out that the young man probably had special needs, urging commenters to consider the fact, while another who had seen the man said he could be autistic and was in a special needs school.

While there were many who appeared to enjoy the clip, one commenter took exception to the sharing of this video.

“I don’t know the whole story. But why are we so ready to snap and send on social media nowadays? Where’s the empathy? Surely we can be nicer to each other than post for the sake of posting and shame people who may truly be not doing it on purpose,” said the Facebook user.

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