A Threads user shared an image of NSFs using their mobile phones while commuting on the MRT. PHOTO: @CHEFPHOTODAN/THREADS

Netizen criticised for suggesting pair in pixelated uniform should be on ‘lookout’ instead of using phones on MRT

Netizens have rallied to the defence of two men donning green camouflage uniforms, after a Threads user suggested they should be on “lookout” rather than using their phones on the MRT.

On April 27, Daniel Yeo, who goes by @chefphotodan on Threads, shared a picture showing two men dressed in pixelated uniforms on the MRT.

The pair can be seen standing in the middle of an MRT cabin using their phones, while a third individual in similar attire is visible in the background, also on his device.

One of the men standing in the middle of the cabin appears to be wearing a third sergeant rank insignia on his chest with the words “SINGAPORE”, suggesting he is likely from the Singapore Army.

“Everybody is on their phone but don’t you think our boys in uniform should be on the lookout... especially in current times?” Mr Yeo asked in his Threads post.

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Netizens jump to defend servicemen

The Threads post has garnered more than 185 likes, 340 comments, and 315 shares.

Many netizens defended the servicemen, arguing that they have families and homes to return to.

One comment, which garnered over 2,000 likes, suggested that instead of looking at their phones, the NSFs should look for a seat to make their journey home more bearable.

“They deserve a rest while on the way back home because who knows? Maybe their camp is at one end of Singapore and their homes are at another end of Singapore.”

A screenshot of Mr Yeo’s post was also shared on the Singapore Raw subreddit, with the thread starter calling it the “ultimate boliao post”.

“Life shag enough for the boys who need to waste two years of their life, still need to kena berated just for using phones and minding their business,” one Redditor commented.

Another Redditor added: “Shouldn’t people give their seats for them and thank them for their service to the nation instead?”

Stomp has reached out to Mr Yeo for comment.

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