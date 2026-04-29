Netizen appalled by service crew member tossing baggage at Changi Airport T2, SATS apologises

A service crew member was seen tossing bags onto the luggage conveyor belt at Changi Airport. PHOTOS: ERICZHYOONG/INSTAGRAM

A video showing a service crew member tossing baggage at Changi Airport has drawn conflicting reactions from netizens.

Footage of the incident, shared by Instagram user @ericzhyoong, shows two SATS service crew members transferring baggage from the floor to a luggage conveyor belt.

The TikToker took exception to pieces of luggage being thrown onto the belt by one of the service crew members, instead of being gently placed on it.

Based on the accompanying caption, the incident took place at Belt 31 of Changi Airport Terminal 2’s Arrival Hall, at about 5.15pm on April 23.

“I don’t think that’s the correct way for a baggage officer (in blue) to handle those unclaimed luggage by THROWING it back to the luggage belt instead of placing it back nicely or (leaving) it at the side.

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“In case any luggage (is) found damaged, passengers should claim compensation from the airlines or from the airport?” he asked in the caption urging airport authorities to look into the matter.

Some netizens shocked by incident, others sympathetic to crew

Even though ericzhyoong turned off comments for the post, the video was reshared by @sgfollowsall on Instagram, drawing nearly 100 comments.

Some netizens were sympathetic to the crew.

“These guys (do) not carry one or two bags the entire shift of 7-8 hours a day...so pls understand this job demand ...don’t just take video and Stomp..these are people’s rice bowl! (sic)” said a netizen.

“I will always assume my luggage is thrown around in the airport lol,” said another.

Others were shocked by the way the luggage was handled.

“Legit? Happened in SG airport?” asked an Instagram user.

“World’s best airport,” said a sarcastic commenter.

Some acknowledged the workers’ hardships but felt it was inexcusable to throw luggage around.

“Still doesn’t give them the right to mishandle other people’s belongings though,” said one.

“No excuse for blatant mistreatment of customers’ belongings. This is not a free service. Travellers pay a significant fee to the airport they arrive and depart from. If he can’t handle the work demands then service industry jobs are not for him,” another said.

SATS apologises for incident

In response to a query from Stomp, SATS, which provides cargo handling services at Changi Airport, said the behaviour shown in the video did not reflect their service standards or “the care with which we expect baggage to be handled”.

“We are sorry that this occurred,” the statement said.

SATS also explained that the baggage was originally checked in for a morning flight on April 23 which was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

Baggage from the aircraft had to be transferred within a short period so passengers could get to their rebooked flights. The video showed part of that process.

“We have counselled the service crew involved and reinforced the importance of proper baggage handling at all times, even under operational pressure,” added SATS.

“We have also reminded our teams to seek assistance when additional manpower is required, so that service standards are maintained at all times.”

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