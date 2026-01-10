The netizen said that she was part of the Gurkha community and had to return to Nepal at 16. PHOTO: JULES THAPA/FACEBOOK

Nepali woman calls for citizenship for Gurkha families: 'We know Singapore by heart'

A Nepali woman raised in Singapore who had to return to her home country at the age of 16 has appealed for fellow families of the Gurkha Contingent to be given Singapore citizenship, as she expressed deep affection for the country.

According to the Singapore Police Force's website, the Gurkha Contingent comprises police officers recruited from hill tribes in Nepal to provide a "strong-arm" within the police force.

Formed on Apr 9, 1949, the contingent is deployed during high-profile events, such as the Trump-Kim summit in June 2018, and is renowned for its ability to remain impartial but loyal. Under the terms of their contracts, officers must return to Nepal with their families after 15 to 20 years of service in Singapore.

As of 2018, the contingent had around 1,800 officers.

Nepali gushes over Singapore

On Jan 8, Facebook user @Jules Thapa shared her experience growing up as a Nepali in the Republic, explaining that she had to leave the country at 16 under a "compulsory return to Nepal" contract.

"Imagine living in a first world country and having to adapt to a developing country overnight especially during a time of political instability. Singapore is so safe I really thought it was the norm everywhere," she wrote.

She described her first few years back in Nepal as "hard and confusing", expressing gratitude for the "top-notch education and safety" she experienced in the city-state.

Nepali children living in Singapore are also a "byproduct of the contract", she added, calling for a "feasible solution" for them instead of forced displacement.

"We know Singapore by heart just like any other Singaporeans and we love and uphold the same sentiments as the locals," she concluded.

Stomp has reached out to Jules Thapa for comment.

Gurkhas are 'booted out' after their 'prime': Netizens

Many netizens empathised with her in the comments, calling it a "sad and unfair" situation. "Please keep pressing for change via our local organisations for support. I would love for Singapore to have you guys as part of us!" one commented.

Several chimed in with their interactions with the Gurkha community, describing its members as "disciplined" and lauding their contributions to the country.

Netizens also urged the authorities to consider offering Gurkha families citizenship, especially with falling birth rates in Singapore.

However, a few pointed out that the rationale for recruiting the Gurkha Contingent is that its members do not come from a "native" community in Singapore, which helps ensure neutrality and impartiality in sensitive situations.

The post was also shared on subreddit r/singapore by user @eclairfastpass, where netizens echoed similar sentiments.

"They are the unsung heroes that many Singaporeans do not recognise," one netizen said.

