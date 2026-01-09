The store later clarified that the “CNY surcharge” on the receipt was actually for extra curry. PHOTO: MAKAN@WOODLANDS/WEBSITE, BENARD PEH CHONG LIN/FACEBOOK

Nasi lemak chain says 'CNY surcharge' on receipt was for extra curry: 'We did not have a button for $1'

A Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang outlet in Admiralty slammed for including a "CNY surcharge" in an order has clarified that the additional charge of $1 was actually for extra curry — and it was reflected as such on the receipt simply because their cash register does not have a $1 button.

A photo of the itemised receipt shared on Facebook showed a $1 charge labelled "CNY Surcharge $1.00 (No Further Discount)", which led many to think the stall had begun imposing festive fees a month before Chinese New Year.

The post on Jan 6 was captioned "Is it right for them to charge CNY fees so early???".

'No CNY surcharge'

On Jan 7, Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang, which operates dozens of branches, responded to a one-star rating and comment on Google Reviews, where a customer wrote: "Come on why got cny surcharge already."

PHOTO: IAM HUMAN/GOOGLE REVIEWS

"There (is) no CNY surcharge," it wrote, adding that the customer had asked for extra curry and was informed about the $1 charge for it. "However, we did not have a button for $1, and used the $1 CNY button instead."

'Daylight robbery': Netizen

The post had ignited a backlash against the stall, with some netizens even calling for a boycott.

"Take chance to exploit using festive (season). Should boycott," one user commented.

"So the later the CNY the more the profiteering!," another quipped

Stomp has reached out to Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang for further comment.

