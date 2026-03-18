Mysterious vandal allegedly destroys man's plants, chips door, throws shoes down block

A man was shocked to find his plants allegedly destroyed by an unknown culprit. PHOTOS: @LEANINVESTMENT/TIKTOK

A man was shocked to find the plants he placed in his corridor were destroyed, with various pots flipped over and some leaves snapped off or bent.

In a TikTok video uploaded on March 15, user @leaninvestment showed the damage allegedly inflicted on his plants and front door by an unknown culprit.

"Someone trashed my garden. Whoever did this — what the hell is wrong with you? You destroyed something I spent time, money, and care building," the caption read.

The incident apparently happened on March 14, as leaninvestment, whose real name is Kenneth Luo, said he would usually leave the house on Saturday morning and return home at around 2pm.

It is unclear where the incident occurred.

"My garden is in a total state of destruction," he said as images showing the damage flashed on screen. Various plants were toppled over, and soil was scattered on the ground.

"This took me two years to grow leh!" an angry Mr Luo said as he showed the broken stems of his monster burle marx flame plant. On Carousell, small pots of the plant were listed for between $15 and $60.

The culprit also allegedly threw "tiles, rocks, stones, and soil" at Mr Luo's front door, causing multiple scratches and chips.

Shoes allegedly thrown down block

The culprit also allegedly targeted Mr Luo's shoes. In his video, Mr Luo claims that a pair of sandals and a pair of shoes were thrown down the block.

He managed to retrieve his pair of black sandals, but was only able to find the right side of his beige shoes.

"Whatever issues you have, come knock on my door and talk to me lah. Don't come and sneak up and do this kind of cowardly behaviour," Mr Luo said, adding that he spent two to three hours cleaning up and a police report has been lodged.

Stomp has reached out to Mr Luo for comment.

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