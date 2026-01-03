H the Juggler has been performing for over 20 years, starting when he was 38 years old. PHOTO: SINGAPOREJUGGLER/INSTAGRAM

'My dad is Singapore's most famous busker': Son steps up to promote juggler father as competition hots up

The son of the self-styled best busker in Singapore is stepping up to help promote his father's act in an increasingly competitive scene, as the juggler transitions to private gigs.

"You've probably seen this guy before, he's Singapore's most famous busker and he's also my dad," says the son of Wee Toon Hee, better known as H the Juggler, in a video filmed at a busking spot outside Wisma Atria,

The post by @singaporejuggler uploaded on New Year's Day has since garnered over 31,400 views, 1,552 reactions, and 44 comments.

H made his first appearance as a juggling busker along Orchard Road 20 years ago, after leaving a stable corporate job at the age of 38.

Over the years, he has performed for high-profile events like the Mediacorp Star Awards 2025, major brands such as Apple, and even entertained then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

PHOTO: SINGAPOREJUGGLER/INSTAGRAM

H's son and his brother grew up watching their father perform, often flexing to friends: "Eh, you see that guy performing? That's my dad."

PHOTO: SINGAPOREJUGGLER/INSTAGRAM

However, H's business was hit hard during the pandemic, with his son describing it as a period of "empty streets, no gigs, and business was at all-time low".

Although the scene began to recover in 2023, competition among buskers had only increased. "That's when we realised that relying on busking wasn't possible anymore," said H's son, who added: "Competition got pretty damn high."

H's son explained that the Singapore busking scene now sees performers "fighting" for spots on a daily basis. "So being the genius Gen Z that I am, I suggested that he should start focusing more on his private gigs."

Explaining that performing for big companies and major events "is what makes him the most proud," H's son hopes social media can help his father show that even after 20 years, "he's still the best in the game".

''He's the best at what he does!": Netizen

Many netizens commented that they had seen H perform at locations like Holland Village and Orchard Road.

"I gave him 2 dollars once," one user recalled, while another wrote: "OHHH I SAW HIM BEFORE HE WAS SO COOL."

One more chimed in: "Support local talent! Let's goooo!"

Meanwhile, a curious viewer asked, "Does he do weddings?", to which the account replied that they handle all kinds of events.

Stomp has reached out to @singaporejuggler for comments.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation