A mother said she refuses to buy into the PSLE results day “circus”.

Mum refuses to partake in PSLE results day ‘circus’, says child should decide whether to attend

A mother has taken to social media to share her refusal to partake in what she described as the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results day “circus”, stating that she intends to do things differently when her child sits for the national exam.

In an Instagram carousel post on Nov 23, a day before the PSLE results were released, user @lahlahbanana listed six things she would do differently when her younger child collects her PSLE results.

“The hardest part for me was watching so many 12-year-olds carry the weight of a hall full of expectations and staring eyes,” she wrote in the caption. “Some of the comments I heard from other parents made me want to vomit.”

Lahlahbanana, who goes by Emma, said that come November each year, Primary 6 pupils are gathered into a school hall, where their wins and losses are “publicly broadcast”.

“A handful of single-pointers get cheered on stage, while dozens of kids break down in tears in front of their peers,” she said.

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Child should decide whether to attend PSLE results day

For her first point, titled “Hand over the steering wheel”, Emma encouraged parents to let their children decide whether they want to attend the PSLE results day ceremony.

She pointed out that pupils are not required to collect their results in person, and that parents can appoint a proxy or collect them from the school office at a later time.

For her eldest child, Emma said she had deliberately booked a family trip to avoid the PSLE results day. However, the family ended up cancelling the trip as her daughter insisted on attending the school event.

“It was her journey, so it had to be her call. She wanted to be there. Not all kids do,” she said.

“Not all kids do,” wrote the mum about giving children the choice to attend PSLE results day. PHOTO: LAHLAHBANANA/INSTAGRAM

If the child chooses to attend, she urged both parents to “show up as a united front” by taking leave from work and being by their side, rather than focusing on their scores or dissecting their grades.

Give child option to reveal results at home

Emma also emphasised the importance of protecting the child’s privacy by allowing them to open the envelope containing their results at home, rather than in a crowd.

“There is zero rule saying you have to tear open that slip in front of 200 staring eyes,” she said.

Emma added that parents have seven calendar days from the release of the results to submit their child’s Secondary 1 (S1) options online, describing it as “plenty of time to breathe, process and decide calmly”.

“There is zero rule saying you have to tear open that slip in front of 200 staring eyes,” she said. PHOTO: LAHLAHBANANA/INSTAGRAM

She also encouraged parents to shift the focus to gratitude on results day by thanking their child’s teachers and treating the occasion as a moment of closure.

Even though the Ministry of Education (MOE) has stopped announcing top scorers and removed T-scores to curb unhealthy comparisons, she stressed that the pressure pupils face on results day remains real.

“Gratitude dissolves anxiety,” the mother wrote.

For her fifth point, Emma urged parents to treat results day as a graduation event rather than judgment day.

She encouraged parents to memorialise the farewells by taking group photos and exchanging contact numbers with their child’s classmates.

As a final reminder, she suggested letting the child choose a “celebratory lunch” after collecting their results, so the day would be remembered as a celebration of their achievements rather than just their result slips.

“Give your child a longer memory than just the five minutes spent holding an envelope,” she said.

Emma concluded that there was no ‘right’ way to approach PSLE results day, but only one that “protects your child’s heart”.

‘Thank you for the reminder’: Netizens

Emma’s post has garnered more than 110 comments, with many parents expressing support for her message.

“Thank you for the reminder on being present for our kids,” a user said, while another described it as “good advice”.

Several commenters who identified themselves as parents also shared their own experiences with PSLE results day.

Some questioned the practice of collecting the results in person, with one suggesting that they should instead be released online so children can view them in a “safe, private space with their families”.

Another user recalled accompanying his daughter to collect her results four years ago, saying she was left isolated because she had not done well.

98.5% of students suitable for secondary school: PSLE results

According to MOE, 98.5 per cent of pupils who sat for the PSLE this year can progress to secondary school.

The results were released at 11am on Nov 24, with 40,906 Primary 6 pupils having taken the national examination.

Among the 2026 PSLE cohort, about 64 per cent of pupils eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level — this is comparable to the proportion recorded in the previous year’s cohort.

Parents have seven days to submit their child’s secondary school choices through the online portal on MOE’s S1 posting website from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 4.30pm on Nov 30.

The Secondary 1 posting results are expected to be released on Dec 18, although MOE will confirm the date at a later time.

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