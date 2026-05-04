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M’sian man allegedly slaps several people at Prinsep Street church, leaves 66-year-old woman bleeding

Farah DaleyFarah Daley
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A man was arrested after he allegedly slapped several people at a church at 144 Prinsep Street on May 3.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to the incident at Singapore Life Church at around 9.10am.

Officers found that the man had allegedly slapped several persons at the church before leaving the scene prior to their arrival.

A 66-year-old woman was left bleeding after being slapped near her eye and was taken conscious to the hospital.

Church services were not affected.

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Police later identified a 33-year-old Malaysian Chinese man believed to be involved and arrested him for public nuisance.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is known to the church and had previously caused a nuisance there on a few occasions.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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