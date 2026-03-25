A 3-year-old girl was found unconscious in a drainage pool outside her family home in Perak on March 23. PHOTO: CHINA PRESS

M’sian girl, 3, dies after wandering out while family cleaned up, found in drainage pond

A three-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious in a drainage pond earn her home in Perak, Malaysia, on March 23.

According to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, Hilir Perak district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Chua Kok Lian, said police were alerted at 9.24pm.

Initial investigations found that the incident occurred at about 7pm, when the girl was found unconscious in the pond.

“The child was taken to Teluk Intan Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead,” he said in a statement.

Inspections at the site found that the pond was about 1.2m deep and lacked safety features such as barriers or covers, the police chief added.

Girl slipped out while family cleaned up after gathering

According to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily, the girl’s family had been preoccupied with cleaning up after a gathering when they realised the child was missing.

She is believed to have wandered out of the house unnoticed.

Assistant Commissioner Chua urged parents and caregivers to closely supervise children in high-risk areas such as ponds, drains, and ditches, and to install safety barriers to prevent similar incidents.

He added that no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem.

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