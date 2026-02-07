M'sian couple called 'greedy' after suggesting US$600 compensation for damaged Rimowa luggage wasn't fair

The luggage was damaged during an Air Qatar flight from Kuala Lumpur to London. PHOTOS: JOSEPHGERMANI/TIKTOK

A Malaysian couple has drawn criticism after criticising a US$600 (S$763) compensation offer from an airline for their damaged suitcase.

In a video uploaded on Feb 3, Malaysia-based TikToker Joseph Germani recounted how he and his partner, Alicia Tan, navigated Qatar Airways' handling of their eight-year-old silver Rimowa luggage, which was purportedly damaged during a flight.

Rimowa is a luxury luggage brand best known for its aluminium suitcases.

The couple's suitcase, which appeared heavily dented and punctured along its side, was allegedly damaged while the pair were flying from Kuala Lumpur to London on a Qatar Airways flight.

Mr Germani said that they had filed a report with Qatar Airways staff at London's Heathrow Airport, and were told to "deal with Malaysia" after their two-week trip.

The couple subsequently submitted a report to Qatar Airways via email, including photos that documented the extent of the luggage's damage. They then spent their entire trip travelling with the "wrecked" luggage.

Mr Germani shared snapshots of the damaged Rimowa suitcase in his TikTok video criticising Qatar Airways' compensation.<br>PHOTO: JOSEPHGERMANI/TIKTOK

Fair compensation?

Mr Germani and Ms Tan took issue with the amount of compensation offered by Qatar Airways' office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — US$600 for the damage.

Mr Germani pointed out that the luggage, a Rimowa Classic Trunk, currently retails for US$2,250, nearly four times the compensation offered by the airline.

He clarified that the suitcase was purchased eight years ago for US$1,000 and therefore did not qualify for Rimowa's lifetime warranty, which applies only to purchases made from 2022. Mr Germani added he could only claim up to US$120 from his travel insurance provider for the damage.

The couple also brought the luggage to a Rimowa retail store, where staff deemed it "beyond repair".

"US$600 offer doesn't even replace half my luggage," said Ms Tan, who asked viewers jokingly if anyone wanted to purchase the "work of art".

The couple took the opportunity to ask viewers what they should do next.

The video has since garnered over 1,200,000 views, 41,700 likes and over 1,600 comments.

Netizen urged couple not to be 'greedy'

Many found the compensation reasonable as the Rimowa Classic Trunk would have depreciated over eight years of use.

One netizen wrote: "eight years of use and you still got US$600 back. That's more than fair. If an iPhone dies after eight years, you get nothing. You already got your money's worth. Don't be greedy."

Meanwhile, others advised the couple to opt for less expensive luggage if they were concerned about damage. "It is a check in luggage, it is sure to get scuffed," said one user.

Some expressed their sympathies, recommending repair shops where the couple could fix the luggage.

In a follow-up comment, Mr Germani said the US$600 compensation "doesn't fairly reflect the loss or the inconvenience caused."

"If my bag still worked perfectly before the flight, and the airline made it unusable, then the airline caused the full loss of its remaining life," said the content creator.

Stomp has reached out to Qatar Airways and Mr Germani for comment.

