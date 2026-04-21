A police officer in Malaysia was captured dragging a motorcyclist to the ground and stepping on his head in the morning of April 20. PHOTOS: MIA SARIPAH/FACEBOOK

M’sia police officer steps on motorcyclist’s head after he allegedly kicked police motorcycle while fleeing arrest

A police officer from Malaysia was filmed stepping on a motorcyclist’s head and yelling at him, with police clarifying that the motorcyclist had earlier resisted arrest and later tested positive for drugs.

According to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, the incident occurred at about 11am on April 20, during a crime prevention patrol operation in Kulim, a town in Kedah, Malaysia.

In the 30-second video, the plainclothes officer, clad in all black, confronts a motorcyclist wearing a light blue helmet, forcefully dragging him off his bike before he could dismount.

This causes the motorcyclist to fall over. Seemingly unfazed, the police officer continues speaking to him, then steps on the rider’s head with his right foot.

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Another man, clutching a dark blue helmet and standing next to them, then puts a hand on the officer’s elbow and gently pushes him away. It is unclear whether he is a police officer or a bystander.

Before the man could help the motorcyclist pick up his bike, the police officer — who returned to his own bike — turns around and loudly berates the motorcyclist. A third man wearing a black helmet also pushes the motorcyclist’s head with his hand.

The video ends with the police officer walking towards the seated motorcyclist, shouting as the man in the black helmet watches with his arms akimbo.

Tested positive for drugs after arrest

Kulim deputy district police chief, Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng said the incident happened as police officers were on patrol and tried to detain the 32-year-old suspect.

“During the attempted arrest, a struggle ensued as the suspect resisted by kicking a policeman’s motorcycle and fleeing,” said Mr Mohd Faisal.

The suspect also allegedly drove against the flow of traffic and was eventually tracked to a motorcycle accessories shop and arrested shortly after.

A search of the motorcycle yielded two plastic bags allegedly containing kratom, a psychotropic drug that can produce mind-altering effects. The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine following his arrest.

The suspect was believed to have been riding under the influence of drugs, Mr Mohd Faisal added. According to news outlet Bernama, the man has a criminal record.

The case is being investigated under:

Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act: Unauthorised possession or use of poisons or psychotropic substances

Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act: Consumption of dangerous drugs, including methamphetamine

Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act: Reckless and dangerous driving

The suspect will be brought to Kulim magistrate’s court on April 21 for a remand application.

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