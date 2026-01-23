M'sian MP proposes banning foreign vehicles from entering country if drivers caught pumping RON95

A Malaysian Minister of Parliament (MP) has called for a blacklist on foreign-owned vehicles whose drivers are caught pumping RON95 fuel.

In a parliamentary session on Jan 21, Jimmy Puah, MP for Tebrau, Johor Bahru, suggested banning such vehicles from entering the country for two years.

"This is not a matter of discrimination. All Malaysians and foreign nationals in our country must adhere to the law," The Star reported him saying.

The Malaysian government subsidises RON95 fuel for Malaysians with a valid driving licence. Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles are not allowed to purchase the subsidised petrol.

In his speech, Puah referred to a viral incident in Johor in which a man was caught pumping RON95 petrol into a car with an obscured number plate.

Long Sa Kow, a 63-year-old Singapore permanent resident, eventually surrendered himself and was fined RM9,000 (S$2,850) on Jan 14.

"The whole of Malaysia was angered, including myself," Puah said.

RON97 fuel still cheaper in Malaysia than Singapore: Puah

Puah also suggested installing clear signage at land checkpoints stating that foreign cars are only allowed to pump RON97, which is unsubsidised.

"There are people willing to do things like this for the sake of pumping our RON95 petrol. In truth, even our RON97 is considered cheap for vehicles from Singapore," he said.

He compared the price of RON97 fuel in Malaysia and Singapore, saying: "The price of RON98 in Singapore is S$2.88, or about RM9.08. Whereas, RON97 in Malaysia is RM3.08 per litre. This means that the difference is three times cheaper in Malaysia in regard to the better quality petrol."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation