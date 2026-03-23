M’sia agriculture minister suggests M’sians grow vegetables, raise fish at home to beat rising costs

Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu encouraged Malaysians to cultivate vegetables and fishes to offset the rising costs of living. PHOTOS: MOHAMAD SABU/FACEBOOK, ST FILE PHOTO

Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu has suggested that Malaysians grow vegetables and raise fish at home to cope with the rising cost of living.

In a Facebook post on March 19, the minister wrote that the unused land space in one’s home could be used to cultivate vegetables and rear fish.

He shared that he has two ponds behind his house — one for red tilapia and the other for gourami, a vibrant-coloured fish.

“The best part is during times like the fasting month. Just grab two to three fish from the pond and put them in the wok before breaking fast. Save money on groceries!” Datuk Seri Sabu wrote, adding that this ensures a fresh supply of fish for meals.

Suggestion draws mixed reactions

The post drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens sharing positive experiences with home or community gardening, while others criticised the minister for being out of touch.

“He did not factor in the costs of raising fish: electricity, animal feed, water,” one netizen wrote in Malay. “The cost of raising a kilogram of fish is more expensive than buying it at the market.”

Others pointed out that such suggestions may not be practical for those living in apartments.

“My condominium has a swimming pool. Later I’ll breed some fighting fish there,” one comment joked.

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