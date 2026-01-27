The man laughed along with the boys who pulled the prank on him. PHOTO: ITZS_NOAH/TIKTOK

MRT commuter wins hearts after laughing with boys who attempted 'looking at stranger's phone' prank

What was meant to be a simple prank on the MRT ended up going viral thanks to the victim's wholesome reaction.

An MRT commuter grinned from ear to ear while three boys attempted the "looking at stranger's phone" prank on him.

In a 20-second TikTok clip, three boys seated next to the man try to sneak a peek at his phone, with two of them even standing up to get a better view.

The man, who wears wired earphones in the video, appears caught off guard and bursts into laughter.

The third boy, seated at the far end, then stands and walks over to an empty reserved seat next to the man. He greets him before continuing to peek at his phone.

The TikTok clip has since garnered over 77,000 views, 5,600 reactions, and 155 comments.

It is unclear when or where the incident occurred.

Netizens amused 'joybait' prank

Most netizens were entertained by the prank, with some even calling it "joybait".

Another added that it was "crazy" to attempt the prank in Singapore.

"BRO THAT UNCLE STAY MY BLOCK," one netizen said, while pointing out that the man "always smiles".

Stomp has reached out to itzs_noah for comment.

