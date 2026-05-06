MP Gho Sze Kee questioned whether some SkillsFuture courses like wine appreciation courses were used for personal enjoyment instead of professional... PHOTOS: MDDI SINGAPORE/YOUTUBE, GILAXIA/GETTY IMAGES

MP Gho Sze Kee asks if wine tasting courses are ‘appropriate’ for SkillsFuture, netizens highlight value of complementary skills

Mountbatten MP Gho Sze Kee’s recent parliamentary query about the appropriateness of some SkillsFuture courses has drawn divided views, with some pointing out that there is more life than being “hungry 24/7” and constantly upskilling.

Ms Gho surfaced her concerns during a five-hour session in Parliament on May 5, where a Bill to establish the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) was passed.

A result of the merger of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), SWDA aims to “better integrate jobs and skills strategy and initiatives” in a “complex and faster-changing economy”, according to a fact sheet by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Education (MOE).

Ms Gho explained that the merger presents a timely opportunity to ask some “hard questions” about whether resources were “deployed efficiently and impactfully” to align with SWDA’s mission.

The Mountbatten MP raised concerns about wine appreciation courses. While acknowledging that some professionals do benefit from such classes, Ms Gho said she was surprised to learn that such courses are popular as “participants can enjoy wine and snacks at lower costs than a wine bar.”

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“There appears to be an attitude that since this is public money, one might as well spend it,” Ms Gho fathomed, saying that course fees are covered by SkillsFuture credits.

She added that she had also come across a course on basic washroom cleaning, apparently operated by a provider that specialised in wine appreciation.

Prices of wine appreciation courses covered by MySkillsFuture funding range from $150 to $700. After funding, they cost between $70 and $350. Unsubsidised courses can cost more than $1,000.

Several courses provide training based on the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) framework — an internationally recognised qualification focused on wine and spirit education. One listing on the SkillsFuture portal states that participants will taste a minimum of six samples to learn about wine characteristics and food pairings.

Provide more support for active learners

Ms Gho suggested that the curation of courses should be examined to ensure the enhancement of trainees’ skills and employability. Trainees should also be learning with the aim of upgrading themselves meaningfully, and training providers should be suitably qualified.

Additionally, Ms Gho suggested a review of SkillsFuture credit caps, providing more support to Singaporeans who “demonstrate a commitment to continuous upgrading.”

Currently, all Singapore Citizens aged 25 and above receive $500 in SkillsFuture credits to offset course fees. Eligible mid-career individuals aged 40 and above are also granted an additional $4,000 in credits. These credits do not expire.

“By doing so, we encourage deeper, more purposeful learning, and better support workers who take charge of their career health and strive to remain relevant and competitive,” Ms Gho explained.

“To me, those who are willing to put in more effort to better themselves deserve more support.”

Chosen courses should be individual choice: netizens

Several netizens agreed with Ms Gho’s recommendation to tighten the quality of courses and instructors, and shared their personal experiences attending SkillsFuture courses.

Others disapproved of singling out wine tasting courses, saying that it is up to each Singaporean to decide how they spend their SkillsFuture credits.

One Instagram user commented on CNA’s reel of Ms Gho’s speech, saying recreational classes are an opportunity for learners to try something new: “Think bigger, it’s not just appreciating wine but it creates a whole new healthy community among people and gives them the opportunity to slow down and enjoy themselves while learning something new in this busy world.”

Another netizen user who commented on under Mothership’s post argued that knowledge learnt from wine tasting could complement one’s job.

“Learning a new skill that’s not directly related to your current or future job doesn’t make it any less of a potentially useful skill. I may not aspire to be a sommelier, but learning this can aid me in certain social and professional settings that may indirectly aid me in my career,” they explained.

Another user added that there is room to expand course offerings to better reflect Singaporeans’ interests.

“There’s more to life than being ‘hungry’ 24/7, competitive, employable, and upgrading oneself. SkillsFuture credits are given to everyone regardless of income level and value of their homes. Why not ask participants what kind of courses they are interested in? Wouldn’t that be better than having credits unutilised?”

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