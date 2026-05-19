Member of Parliament Cai Yinzhou picked up passengers stranded on a highway in HarbourFront, who were coincidentally his constituents.

MP Cai Yinzhou picks up trio stranded in HarbourFront after accident, finds out they’re his constituents

Seeing three private-hire vehicle (PHV) passengers stranded along the road in HarbourFront, Bishan-Toa Payoh MP Cai Yinzhou picked the trio up, and was surprised to learn that they were his constituents.

Mr Cai took to his social media pages to share dashcam footage of the heartwarming encounter, which occurred on the West Coast Highway.

The MP spotted the trio as he was driving along a section of the road in HarbourFront at about 4.07pm on May 16. As it was rainy, the three individuals were huddled under one umbrella.

Nearby, a white car sits stationary against a traffic barrier — the right side of the vehicle appeared scratched and dented.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Learnt that they were Toa Payoh Central residents

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Cai said he was on his way to pick up his wife from an event in Buona Vista when he encountered the group.

Upon noticing the trio, Mr Cai pulled up to the side of the road and offered to pick them up.

Taking “a slight detour” to drive his unexpected passengers — whom he identified as Ben, Hazel, and their mother — to their intended destination, Mr Cai later learnt that they were residents of Toa Payoh Central, the division which he is in charge of.

Even though Mr Cai had to make a detour to ferry his passengers home, he said he was “happy to do so as long as they were safe”.

Under the MP’s Instagram post, Hazel thanked him for lending a helping hand and called it a “crazy coincidence” that their MP was driving by at the time.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.