The Member of Parliament paid tribute to a volunteer who died after a Meet-the-People session on May 18.

MP Alvin Tan pays tribute to PAP volunteer who died after Meet-the-People session: ‘He loved life’

MP Alvin Tan has paid tribute to a volunteer who died a day after serving during a People’s Action Party (PAP) Meet-the-People session (MPS) on May 18.

The MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC shared a post on Facebook a day later, saying that the news left him “heartbroken”.

The volunteer, Wong Sun Kwong, had been serving at a PAP Moulmein-Cairnhill Branch MPS on May 18, and was described to be “in his usual good spirits”, joking with Mr Tan and interacting with youths.

“I had hugged him and told him how his welcoming nature attracted so many youths to our PAP MOCA branch,” Mr Tan recalled.

Barely an hour later, a volunteer informed Mr Tan that Wong was not feeling well, and the latter was taken to the hospital.

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“But the prognosis was bleak. So we spent the night and early morning by his bedside, with his loved ones saying our goodbyes,” Mr Tan wrote.

Describing Wong as “OUR family”, Mr Tan recalled how he had been a friendly father figure to fellow residents, adding that his departure was “unexpected and shocking”.

“We had promised each other to go to Newton Food Centre together,” Mr Tan added.

“Mr Wong loved life, loved his family, and loved his MOCA family. We’d go on house visits together, campaigned together, attended his favourite F1 together and laughed and joked together.”

Netizens pay tribute to volunteer

In the comments, tributes poured in from netizens who recalled their experiences with Wong.

“A grounded activist who always put residents first. He served with heart and will be missed by all,” one netizen commented.

Another said he was “dearly loved by everyone in the branch”.

“He was always friendly, caring and treated each of us with the warmth and guidance of a fatherly figure. He was also deeply empathetic towards residents and would immediately step forward to help those in genuine need,” the netizen added.

One commenter described him as a “remarkable and down-to-earth man”, while another said his “smile and joy is so infectious”.

“His legacy will live on in the many lives he has touched,” the commenter wrote.

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