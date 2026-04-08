Motorcyclists remove fallen tree blocking PIE lane in rain, share handshake after

A pair of motorcyclists earned praised from netizens after they removed a fallen tree blocking a Pan Island Expressway lane in rainy and windy conditions. PHOTOS: GAINSWITHJERRY/INSTAGRAM

Two motorcyclists worked together to remove a tree blocking a lane on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) in rainy weather, earning praise from netizens.

In a 45-second video uploaded on April 7, Jerry, who goes by @gainswithjerry on Instagram, can be seen approaching a fallen tree blocking the leftmost lane of the expressway. Another motorcyclist ahead of Jerry can be seen dismounting and walking towards the fallen tree.

Both men push the tree towards the guardrail, with Jerry noting in his video caption that the tree is heavier than it looks, but not “nothin’ two brave lads can’t handle”.

With some final pushes, both men flipped the tree over the railing, clearing the lane for other road users.

As the pair return to their motorcycles to continue their travels, the other rider gives a thumbs up and offers Jerry a handshake.

“Call me a saint cuz I’m going back up to heaven after this one, all in a day’s work,” Jerry wrote in the caption.

‘Would do it again without a second thought’

Speaking to Stomp, Jerry, who is 26 and self-employed, said the incident occurred at around 9.30am on April 7, after the Stevens Road exit on the PIE.

He added that it took about three minutes for the pair to remove the tree.

“There were zero words exchanged between us, two strangers who just wanted to do some good. We only said goodbye at the end,” Jerry said, adding that he “would do it again without a second thought”, and felt the other motorist would do the same.

Pair praised for kind deed

The heartwarming clip received more than 35,300 likes and 2,250 likes, with many netizens praising the pair’s kind deed.

Some teased that Jerry’s hard work in the gym had finally paid off, referencing his chiselled physique in his other videos.

Another netizen joked: “Sometimes heroes don’t come with capes, they come with motorcycles.”

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